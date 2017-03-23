Overseas voters required to sign up for May 9 election in a week

As of Thursday, more than 14,000 overseas Korean nationals have registered to vote since the registration period opened on March 10, according to the national election committee.
|The Korean Consulate General in Los Angeles identifies a voter before giving him a ballot sheet for the April general election last year. (Yonhap file photo)
In the 2012 presidential election, some 220,000 overseas voters registered out of 2.2 million eligible citizens. Among them, 158,235 citizens cast their ballots.
While Thursday’s number cannot be a barometer yet, it reflects the great surge in people’s attention to this year’s presidential election, as former President Park Geun-hye was ousted from office for the first time since the Constitutional Reform in 1987.
The registration period for overseas voters is much shorter for the upcoming election, 21 days, until March 30. It was 91 days for the election in 2012.
“We cannot compare the numbers now because the registration period is still ongoing. But as we have more than a week left until its close, and diplomatic offices are stepping up their promotion. We expect the figure to go up,” a Foreign Ministry official told The Korea Herald.
The seemingly high turnout rate is because internet registration is allowed for the first time as well, the official added.
The heated attention was visualized from the first day since the registration opened. On March 11, some 23,304 overseas Koreans registered as electorate which is 7 times higher than the same figure for the last presidential election in 2012 according to the national election committee.
The Korean Consulate General in Sydney, Australia, also revealed on Thursday that more than 4,891 Korean national residents have registered as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, which shows a 43 percent increase when compared to the last presidential election.
The election law was recently revised on March 2 to allow overseas voters their suffrage in the presidential by-election which is happening for the first time.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)