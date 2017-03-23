5 Koreans injured in London terror attack

The attack left five people dead, including a police officer and the attacker who drove a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, and another 40 wounded, according to London police.
|Police officers work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. (Yonhap)
Three Korean women and a man, in their 50s and 60s, suffered injuries such as broken bones as they were caught in the rush following the attack. Another woman in her 60s underwent surgery for a head injury, the ministry said, without elaborating on how serious their conditions are. The embassy in London has sent consular officials to two hospitals to help those being treated, while distributing text messages and online notices to South Korean nationals in Britain to urge their caution.
“Four of the wounded have been released from the hospitals after treatment and they will return home tomorrow, and the other person is awaiting progress after the operation,” ministry spokesperson Cho June-hyuck said at a news briefing Thursday.
“We will provide all necessary assistance to the injured citizens and their families until they come home safely.”
|(Yonhap)
The ministry issued a separate statement condemning the incident, which was the most serious attack in London since a 2005 suicide bombing by four British Islamists that killed 52 commuters.
“Our government strongly condemns the barbarian attack on civilians,” the statement said, offering condolences to the bereaved families and British people.
“We will actively participate in the global coalition to fight terrorism.”
Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn called for ministry and embassy officials to swiftly take necessary steps to protect and treat the injured in cooperation with British authorities.
He also urged related agencies to ensure the safety of the citizens, especially those visiting regions at risk of terrorist attacks, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)