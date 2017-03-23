Homeplus and Mcnulty present two premium coffee beans

The Single Origin Kenya AA has a sweet and sour taste and is a roast of coffee beans from hilly sections of Kenya. It received an AA rating due to its large screen size, a measurement used to classify coffee beans.
|Homeplus and Mcnulty’s premium coffee beans, the Single Origin Kenya AA and Single Origin Yirgacheffe G2, are presented at the Homeplus Gangseo branch Tuesday. (Homeplus)
The Single Origin Yirgacheffe G2, which originates from Yirgacheffe, a mountainous region near South Ethiopia, has a flowery and sour flavor that tastes like wine. G2 refers to the highest rating given to coffee beans with the least number of defective beans.
Each priced at 21,900 won, the two products are a result of the partnership between Homeplus and Mcnulty to provide consumers with affordable coffee beans.
“The rich-flavored coffee beans that have taken into account customers’ preferences and are being sold at such reasonable prices are expected to receive an enthusiastic response from coffee lovers,” said a Homeplus official.
Homeplus sells the most diverse types of Macnulty coffee beans among large retailers here and the two companies are hoping to strengthen their collaboration.
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)