Korea condemns London attack, vows to fight terrorism

South Korea issued a statement Thursday, condemning the terrorist attack in the heart of London a day earlier, which killed at least four people.



"The government strongly condemns the savage attack on civilians near Britain's Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday," the statement said.





"The government prays for the victims and expresses deep condolences and consolation for the bereaved families and British people," it said.South Korea regards highly Prime Minister Theresa May's determination never to give in to terror and will actively join the international community's fight against terrorism, the statement said.At least four people were killed, with dozens others injured in the attack when the suspect drove a car into pedestrians and stabbed a police officer.Those who were injured included five South Korean tourists, with one of them sustaining serious injuries to her head. (Yonhap)