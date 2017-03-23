Philips Korea strengthens ties with partner companies

Phillips Korea CEO Dominique Oh and the company’s Asia-Pacific procurement leader Ramesh Krishnamoorthy were joined by representatives from major partner companies, including Daehan Shield Engineering and AR.
|Philips Korea CEO Dominique Oh (left), Philips’ Asia-Pacific procurement leader, Ramesh Krishnamoorthy (right), and representatives from major partner companies at Philips Partner’s Day on Wednesday. (Philips Korea)
“We will strengthen competitiveness and create innovation with partner firms through mutual cooperation,” said the CEO.
The company took the time to share its vision and future projects. It also encouraged interaction with the partner companies by asking for their opinions, and granted them awards based on the previous year’s performance.
This is the second Partner’s Day Philips Korea has organized. The day was first held last year to strengthen its strategic relations with partner companies.
Most recently, efforts have been made to support the business expansion of its partners overseas, such as Daehan Shield Engineering’s major project bidding in Southeast Asia.
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)