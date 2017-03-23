Samsung BioLogics wins 2017 CMO Leadership Awards

The company was awarded in all of the six categories in consideration -- overall quality, reliability, capabilities, expertise, compatibility and development.
“Samsung BioLogics is honored to once again receive the CMO Leadership Award, which recognizes contract manufacturing organizations of the highest quality,” Samsung BioLogics CEO Kim Tae-han said in a statement.
|James Park, vice president of Samsung BioLogics’ business development poses after receiving the 2017 CMO Leadership Awards on behalf of the company at the W New York hotel in New York City on Wednesday. (Samsung BioLogics)
“Being recognized in all (six) core criteria attests to our solid position as a full service provider for mammalian biopharmaceutical products, being responsible from clinical development to commercial manufacturing at our state of-the-art facilities.”
The CMO leadership Awards are determined through industry research conducted with Industry Standard Research. More than 80 contract manufacturers around the world were assessed by 30 performance metrics in the ISR’s annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey to determine winners in the six categories.
Founded in 2011, Samsung BioLogics is a biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing organization which produces biologic drugs on behalf of global drugmakers that place orders.
It is currently building its third production plant, which will boast a bioreactor capacity of 180,000 liters. Once the third plant is operational in 2018, Samsung BioLogics’ net production capacity will rise to 360,000 liters, the largest in the world for a biologics CMO.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)