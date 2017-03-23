LG G6’s video goes viral on YouTube

LG Electronics’ online video promoting its new flagship smartphone G6 has gone viral on YouTube, according to market data Thursday.According to data released by video analytics company Visible Measures, LG’s video titled “G6 x Dance” was the most viral video from March 7 to 14, as it has spread rapidly through online sharing.“G6 x Dance,” which drew 29 million views last week, is a 74-second video clip featuring a Parkour athlete learning dance from a hip-hop dancer. Parkour is a type of physical activity involving movements developed from obstacle course training.Another LG video titled “Life with Big,” highlighting the full vision of the G6, also drew 8.4 million views, ranking sixth during the week.When combined, total views for the two videos of the LG G6 reached 100 million views.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)