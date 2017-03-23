LG Uplus to apply IoT tech on ventilator

South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier LG Uplus Corp. said Thursday it has clinched an agreement with a local ventilator maker to apply its Internet of Things technology to the products.



LG Uplus said it plans to release two ventilators for restrooms using the technology in cooperation with Himpel, the top local player in the area.



IoT is a concept in which all tangible objects are connected to the Internet and can identify themselves to other devices in order to exchange necessary data for improved efficiency and convenience.Users will be able to control the product at home or outdoors through the use of smartphones. The sensors on the ventilator will also automatically control the humidity of restrooms, the mobile carrier said.LG Uplus said it plans to continue releasing more IoT products for restrooms down the line. (Yonhap)