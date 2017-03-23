Moon postpones official declaration of election bid due to sunken ferry

Moon Jae-in of the liberal Democratic Party has postponed the official announcement of his presidential bid, as he seeks to restrain from campaigning due to the planned lifting of a passenger ferry that sank three years ago, party officials said Thursday.



The frontrunner was originally scheduled to release a recorded video declaring his intention to run in the May 9 election later Thursday.





Moon Jae-in of the liberal Democratic Party (Yonhap)

"As the ferry Sewol will be pulled up today, we decided to refrain from excessive electioneering," an official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.The decision apparently comes as election campaigns or any other news may be viewed as an attempt to direct public attention from the emotional recovery of the ship that sank in April 2014, leaving 304 people, mostly high school students, dead.The government earlier said the ship may be lifted above the water at around 3 p.m. Thursday.The recovery of the ship, even after three years, boosts hopes to locate the bodies of nine people who remain missing.The government's failure to properly respond and save their lives at the time sparked public anger and was one of grounds of the parliamentary impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.She was dismissed on March 10.Moon, a former leader of the Democratic Party, is currently competing against three other contenders in a party primary set to end April 3. (Yonhap)