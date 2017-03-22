Ex-UN chief awarded merit plaque by UN tourism body

Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon received a plaque of appreciation from the tourism body of the United Nations on Wednesday, for his contributions to the advancement of world peace and development, the organization said.





Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (center) (Yonhap)

Taleb Rifai, the chief of the UN World Tourism Organization presented Ban with a merit plaque in Seoul earlier in the day, in gratitude for his service to world peace and development as the head of the UN during his 10-year tenure, the Seoul unit of the UNWTO said in a release.The former South Korean foreign minister ended his term at the UN at the end of 2016. He is expected to leave for the US this month to take up a position as a visiting professor at Harvard University. (Yonhap)