Ex-UN chief awarded merit plaque by UN tourism body

Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon received a plaque of appreciation from the tourism body of the United Nations on Wednesday, for his contributions to the advancement of world peace and development, the organization said.
|Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (center) (Yonhap)
Taleb Rifai, the chief of the UN World Tourism Organization presented Ban with a merit plaque in Seoul earlier in the day, in gratitude for his service to world peace and development as the head of the UN during his 10-year tenure, the Seoul unit of the UNWTO said in a release.
The former South Korean foreign minister ended his term at the UN at the end of 2016. He is expected to leave for the US this month to take up a position as a visiting professor at Harvard University. (Yonhap)