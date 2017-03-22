Serviceplan Group launches Plan.Net Korea

Plan.Net, based in Europe, has been ranked as Germany’s top digital creative agency for three consecutive years by the German Digital Industry Association.
|Hong Jun-hwa, CEO of Plan.Net Korea (Serviceplan Group)
Its Korean office will be headed by CEO Hong Jun-hwa, who most recently led the Integrated Campaign Headquarters at Korean digital agency Chai Communication.
He previously held positions at Diamond Ad, White Comm, Grape Communications and TBWA Korea.
Plan.Net Korea will provide the same services it provides internationally, including digital strategic consulting, integrated campaigns, content marketing and media planning.