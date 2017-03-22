Choi Min-sik to star in film that ‘properly deals with politics’

Choi Min-sik speaks to reporters at a press conference at CGV Apgujeong in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Choi Min-sik, best known to international audiences for his role as a vengeful prisoner in the 2003 neo-noir “Oldboy,” tackles his first role as a politician in the upcoming film “Special Citizen.”Choi will be acting alongside a roster of acclaimed talents, including Kwak Do-won, who starred in horror-thriller “The Wailing,” and Shim Eun-kyung, who made a brief appearance in zombie flick “Train to Busan.” Both films achieved international recognition last year.“I felt that we were lacking films that properly dealt with elections and politics,” Choi told reporters at a press conference for the film Wednesday in Apgujeong, Seoul.“That’s when I was cast for this film, which has a lot to share with audiences and implies much.”Choi plays Seoul Mayor Byun Jong-goo, a multifarious, stealthy and often unscrupulous politician vying for the presidency.“(Byun) is a character who aims for, who loves, power in his bones,” said Choi.Director Park In-je, who previously helmed the 2011 thriller “Moby Dick,” said he wanted to portray “a politician at the height of his greed for power” and tell the story of “that most tenacious human desire for power.”“That’s how I decided to make the focal setting an election, the most important moment for a politician,” he said.Director Park expressed his enthusiasm at working with Choi. “There aren’t many directors who have been blessed with the opportunity to work with the actor Choi Min-sik.”Kwak portrays the head of the mayor’s presidential campaign, while Shim plays an advertising expert.Korean-American Lee Ki-hong will be making his Korean film debut as the son of a member of the mayor’s campaign.The film will hit local theaters in April.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)