‘The Handmaiden’ notches 4 awards at AFA

Kim Tae-ri poses with her best newcomer award at the 11th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Director Park Chan-wook’s film “The Handmaiden” notched four awards at the 11th Asian Film Awards held Tuesday in Hong Kong.The 2016 thriller took the award for best supporting actress for Moon So-ri, best newcomer for Kim Tae-ri, best production design and best costume design at this year’s awards.“I never expected this award. I want to thank director Park, and I vow to become a better actor and a better person,” said Moon.Kim gave the credit to the production staff, saying that “we owe everything to those behind the scenes.”Park’s critically acclaimed flick had competed for the Palme d’Or in Cannes last year.The honor of best picture went to Chinese director Feng Xiaogang’s “I Am Not Madame Bovary.” The film’s star Fan Bingbing won the awards for best actress.The award for best director went to Korea’s Na Hong-jin for “The Wailing,” which was immensely successful in the country.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)