‘Midnight Runners’ sold to 6 countries

Kang Ha-neul (left) and Park Seo-joon star in “Midnight Runners.” (Lotte Entertainment)

The upcoming action flick “Midnight Runners” has been sold in advance to some six countries at the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market, which took place from March 13-16.Rights to the film have been purchased by companies including Japan’s The Klockworx, Taiwan’s Long Shong, Hong Kong’s Deltamac HK, Philippines’ Viva Comm and Singapore’s Purple Plan.“We are looking forward to the chemistry between Park Seo-joon and Kang Ha-neul, who are rising as stars abroad,” an official from Deltamac HK reportedly said. “We believe the film is a cheerful and fresh genre that will appeal to all ages in our local market.”The film was directed by Kim Joo-hwan, who previously helmed “Retriver” (2016) and “Secretly Greatly” (2013), and features Park Seo-joon and Kang Ha-neul as its leads.Park and Kang play two friends studying and training to become cops at a police academy. They witness a kidnapping and become swept up in the incident.The film will hit local theaters sometime this year.(doo@heraldcorp.com)