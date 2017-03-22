Nation waits for salvage of Sewol

‘Midnight Runners’ sold to 6 countries

Published : 2017-03-22 15:22
Updated : 2017-03-22 15:22

The upcoming action flick “Midnight Runners” has been sold in advance to some six countries at the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market, which took place from March 13-16.

Rights to the film have been purchased by companies including Japan’s The Klockworx, Taiwan’s Long Shong, Hong Kong’s Deltamac HK, Philippines’ Viva Comm and Singapore’s Purple Plan. 

Kang Ha-neul (left) and Park Seo-joon star in “Midnight Runners.” (Lotte Entertainment)

“We are looking forward to the chemistry between Park Seo-joon and Kang Ha-neul, who are rising as stars abroad,” an official from Deltamac HK reportedly said. “We believe the film is a cheerful and fresh genre that will appeal to all ages in our local market.”

The film was directed by Kim Joo-hwan, who previously helmed “Retriver” (2016) and “Secretly Greatly” (2013), and features Park Seo-joon and Kang Ha-neul as its leads.

Park and Kang play two friends studying and training to become cops at a police academy. They witness a kidnapping and become swept up in the incident.

The film will hit local theaters sometime this year.

