‘Midnight Runners’ sold to 6 countries

Rights to the film have been purchased by companies including Japan’s The Klockworx, Taiwan’s Long Shong, Hong Kong’s Deltamac HK, Philippines’ Viva Comm and Singapore’s Purple Plan.
|Kang Ha-neul (left) and Park Seo-joon star in “Midnight Runners.” (Lotte Entertainment)
“We are looking forward to the chemistry between Park Seo-joon and Kang Ha-neul, who are rising as stars abroad,” an official from Deltamac HK reportedly said. “We believe the film is a cheerful and fresh genre that will appeal to all ages in our local market.”
The film was directed by Kim Joo-hwan, who previously helmed “Retriver” (2016) and “Secretly Greatly” (2013), and features Park Seo-joon and Kang Ha-neul as its leads.
Park and Kang play two friends studying and training to become cops at a police academy. They witness a kidnapping and become swept up in the incident.
The film will hit local theaters sometime this year.
(doo@heraldcorp.com)