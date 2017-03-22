Dongbu Daewoo shows new home appliances for US

The electronics maker’s retro-style The Classic series was highlighted at a preview event on the opening day of the four-day show, the company said.
|Visitors view The Classic microwave range by Dongbu Daewoo Electronics at the International Home & Housewares Show in Chicago on Tuesday. (Dongbu Daewoo Electronics)
The Korean manufacturer of affordable electronics unveiled a microwave range with a USB charging port and built-in home appliances tailored to American households.
“The company will aggressively expand into the North American market with thorough localization efforts and differentiated designs and quality,” said Kim Jung-han, head of Daewoo Electronics USA.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)