Dongbu Daewoo shows new home appliances for US

Published : 2017-03-22 15:19
Updated : 2017-03-22 15:19

Dongbu Daewoo Electronics said Wednesday the company introduced about 30 new products customized for American consumers at the 2017 International Home & Housewares Show held in Chicago from Saturday.

The electronics maker’s retro-style The Classic series was highlighted at a preview event on the opening day of the four-day show, the company said. 
Visitors view The Classic microwave range by Dongbu Daewoo Electronics at the International Home & Housewares Show in Chicago on Tuesday. (Dongbu Daewoo Electronics)

The Korean manufacturer of affordable electronics unveiled a microwave range with a USB charging port and built-in home appliances tailored to American households.

“The company will aggressively expand into the North American market with thorough localization efforts and differentiated designs and quality,” said Kim Jung-han, head of Daewoo Electronics USA.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)

