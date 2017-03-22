US protectionism key issue at G20 meeting

South Korea's central bank chief said Wednesday that concerns over US protectionism were a key issue at the recent meetings of finance ministers and central bank governors from the world's major economies.



Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol made the comments to reporters earlier in the day, just one day after he returned home from the northwestern Swiss city of Basel where he attended a regular meeting of the Bank for International Settlements.



Last week, Lee also attended the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meetings in Baden-Baden, a town in southwestern Germany.Lee said he met with his counterparts from the United States and China, though he did not go into detail.Last week, the US Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a target range of 0.75 to 1 percent. It also signaled that additional hikes would be made in a gradual manner later this year. (Yonhap)