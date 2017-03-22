Tillerson told China its retaliation on Korea over THAAD is ‘uncalled for’: US official

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has delivered a strong message to China that it is "uncalled for" for Beijing to retaliate against the ongoing deployment of an advanced missile defense system in South Korea, a senior US official said Wednesday.



Tillerson visited Beijing over the weekend and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss key pending issues of mutual concern. The US diplomat chief wrapped up his first Asian tour since taking office, which also took him to Japan and South Korea last week.





Joseph Yun, the top US nuclear envoy (Yonhap)

"I had a chance to discuss (with China) the shape our review on North Korea which is ongoing as well as the strong points that the secretary delivered both here and in Beijing on THAAD," Joseph Yun, the top US nuclear envoy said at the start of talks with his South Korean counterpart Kim Hong-kyun. He came to Seoul from Beijing where he held talks with senior Chinese officials."The secretary conveyed it very strongly to the Chinese side and the secretary also said in private meetings that really retaliating against a defensive system which China has done was something that was uncalled for and something of a growing concern for us. So I believe those points were well delivered by the secretary," he added.China has been stepping up its economic retaliation against South Korea as it and the US went ahead with their plan to install a THAAD battery on the peninsula to better counter threats from the North. Beijing has objected to the plan, saying the powerful radar system will hurt its strategic security interests.In his press conference in Seoul on Friday, Tillerson called on China to refrain from retaliating against South Korea over THAAD, saying that it is "inappropriate" and "troubling." He also stressed that the missile shield is for defensive purposes, not targeting anything other than missiles coming from the North.Tillerson, however, didn't seem to mention much about the THAAD issue during his stay in Beijing, raising speculation that he might not have delivered a clear warning against the ongoing economic retaliation zeroing in on South Korean businesses. (Yonhap)