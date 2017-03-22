N. Korea's missile test fails: S. Korean military

North Korea test-fired a missile from its east coast Wednesday that appears to have failed, South Korea's defense ministry said.



"North Korea fired one missile from an area near the Wonsan Air Base this morning but it's presumed to have failed," it said in a brief statement.





The ministry added it's still trying to confirm details including the type of projectile.It would not immediately confirm whether the missile blew up mid-air or not."Our military is prepared for the possibility of North Korea's provocation including an additional missile launch," it said.Earlier this month, the North fired four ballistic missiles, three of which fell into the sea near Japan. (Yonhap)