[Graphic News] Norway ranked world’s happiest country

Norway has trumped Denmark as the world’s happiest country, according to the World Happiness Report 2017 by the United Nations, which calls on nations to build social trust and equality to improve the wellbeing of their citizens.Nordic nations ranked the most contented. The remaining countries in the top 10 were Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Finland, the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Sweden.Meanwhile, South Korea ranked 56th. At the bottom were South Sudan, Liberia, Guinea, Togo, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi and Central African Republic.