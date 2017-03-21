FM Yun to attend Washington meeting on fighting ISIS

South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se departed for Washington DC, on Tuesday to attend a meeting of a global partnership to fight the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, his office said.



US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to preside over the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS on Wednesday.





South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se at Incheon International Airport. (Yonhap

"It will bring together the majority of the 68 national partners of the Global Coalition to discuss ways to deal with the ISIS, prevent terrorism and to stabilize reclaimed territories,"Cho June-hyuck, spokesman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a press briefing.On the sidelines of the meeting, Yun plans to meet with other US officials to discuss bilateral cooperation to deal with North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, the spokesman added."Currently (the schedules of) Yun's meetings with key US officials are being coordinated," Cho said.The US Department of State said the Wednesday meeting will deal with military efforts, restrictions on financing, counter-messaging and stabilization operations for liberated areas. (Yonhap)