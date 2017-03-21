Appellate court upholds fine on liberal party chief

A Seoul appellate court on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling to fine a liberal party chief for violating election laws but stopped short of revoking her parliamentary seat.
Rep. Choo Mi-ae of the Democratic Party was fined 800,000 won ($714) after being found guilty of breaking the Public Official Election Act with false remarks ahead of the parliamentary election last April. The Seoul High Court confirmed the ruling.
|Rep. Choo Mi-ae (R) of the liberal Democratic Party leaves the Seoul High Court on March 21, 2017, after being sentenced to a fine for violating election laws, which still allows her to keep her parliamentary seat. (Yonhap)
In South Korea, lawmakers lose their parliamentary seats if they are fined 1 million won or get a heavier punishment on charges of election law violations.
"Judging from records, the original verdict was justified, and we cannot find any illegalities, such as a misunderstanding of the facts, as claimed by the defendant," Judge Lee Sang-ju said.
Last March, Choo told reporters she was promised the retention of a Seoul district court during a 2003 meeting with the then chief of the Office of Court Administration.
The lower court found the claim to be false but ruled it did not have a major impact on the election. (Yonhap)