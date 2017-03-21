Volvo Korea unveils V90 Cross Country crossover

The 90 series already includes the S90 midsized sedan and the XC-90 luxury SUV. The new Cross Country is intended to act as an amalgamation of the two vehicle models.
“The V90 cross-country vehicle acts as a substitute for what can be pointed out as the limitations of sedans and SUVs, and will be a chance for Korea to experience the new cross country genre,” said Volvo Korea CEO Lee Yoon-mo, during a press conference at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul on Tuesday.
Described by Volvo as a fully-capable alternative to both a SUV and a standard sedan, the diesel Volvo Cross Country has a 20-year history and was designed to be a multi-terrain vehicle, equipped with hill descent control and all-wheel drive.
“Compared to the XC70 crossover, which sells on average of 10 units a month, we are anticipating the V90 to sell 50 units a month and expect sales to reach 500 vehicles by the end of the year,” Lee added.
The price for the new 2017 Volvo Cross Country is listed at 69.9 million won ($62,500) and 77.9 million won for the Cross Country Pro package, which also includes 19-inch wheels, Nappa leather seats and a powerful subwoofer sound system.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)