Volvo Korea unveils V90 Cross Country crossover

Volvo Korea unveils its new Cross Country crossover SUV, the final addition to its 90 series, which also includes a midsized sedan and standard SUV. (Volvo Korea)

Volvo Korea introduced its latest V90 Cross Country luxury crossover Tuesday, completing its 90 series with a cross between a standard four-door sedan and a SUV.The 90 series already includes the S90 midsized sedan and the XC-90 luxury SUV. The new Cross Country is intended to act as an amalgamation of the two vehicle models.“The V90 cross-country vehicle acts as a substitute for what can be pointed out as the limitations of sedans and SUVs, and will be a chance for Korea to experience the new cross country genre,” said Volvo Korea CEO Lee Yoon-mo, during a press conference at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul on Tuesday.Described by Volvo as a fully-capable alternative to both a SUV and a standard sedan, the diesel Volvo Cross Country has a 20-year history and was designed to be a multi-terrain vehicle, equipped with hill descent control and all-wheel drive.“Compared to the XC70 crossover, which sells on average of 10 units a month, we are anticipating the V90 to sell 50 units a month and expect sales to reach 500 vehicles by the end of the year,” Lee added.The price for the new 2017 Volvo Cross Country is listed at 69.9 million won ($62,500) and 77.9 million won for the Cross Country Pro package, which also includes 19-inch wheels, Nappa leather seats and a powerful subwoofer sound system.By Julie Jackson ( juliejackson@heraldcorp.com