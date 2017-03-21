Korean military says hacking threats growing

Hacking attempts on the South Korean military's computer networks have increased recently amid strained ties with China and North Korea's continued belligerence, a defense official said Tuesday.



"Recently, attempts to breach (our) cyber networks have somewhat increased," Moon Sang-gyun, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a press briefing.



But there has been no actual damage, he added.



He did not elaborate on the source of the cyberthreats he mentioned.



Earlier in the day, a local news outlet reported that the number of cyberattacks against the South Korean military has sharply risen since it took over a golf course in the southeast for the positioning of the cutting-edge U.S. missile defense system, widely known as THAAD, last month. China is staunchly opposed to the allies' move to beef up their capability to intercept North Korea's missile.



The number of anti-military hacking attempts totaled 44 between March 9 and 15, according to the report. Moon would not confirm the cited figure.



He dismissed concerns about the possible vulnerability of the military's intranet, saying it's completely "separated" from the Internet server.



The military's intranet suffered the first known hacking attack in September last year for which the North was believed to be responsible. (Yonhap)