[MONITOR] Lee Kun-hee jumps to 68th richest in Forbes list

The latest update on the world‘s billionaires by Forbes showed that Bill Gates remained the richest for a fourth year in a row. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos had the best year, adding $27.6 billion to his fortune. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg moved up to No. 5, his highest yet. There were 195 newcomers, with China introducing the most new 10-figure fortunes at 76. There are also 15 new self-made billionaire women, all but one of whom is from the Asia-Pacific region.From Korea, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee rose from No. 112 to No. 68. Among the top 10 Koreans cited by Forbes were Amorepacific Chairman Suh Kyung-bae (209), Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (239), Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo (334), Smilegate CEO Kwon Hyuk-bin (334), NXC Chairman Kim Jung-ju (402), SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (603), Mirae Asset Chairman Park Hyun-joo (693), Hyundai Motor Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun (782) and Booyoung Group Chairman Lee Joong-keun (896).