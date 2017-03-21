Gwangju center to hold protest song concert

Gwangju International Center will be holding a concert of protest songs Saturday.



Soprano Park Su-yeon and baritone Kim Dae-su will be accompanied by pianist Chun Hyeon-joo in performing a mixture of protest songs from Korea and overseas.



The concert starts at 7 p.m. at GIC Hall. Families are welcome, but children under 7 will not be admitted.



The center is also looking for volunteers for its cultural programs for children and teenagers. The programs involve introducing foreign cultures to children aged 8-10 on Saturday mornings and to teenagers aged 14-19 at their schools. Stipends are provided by the center.



See gic.or.kr for more details on both programs.



(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)