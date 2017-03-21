Seoul Shakespeare Company to stage ‘Winter’s Tale’

Seoul Shakespeare Company will perform the tragicomedy “The Winter’s Tale” next month.



A story ultimately of reconciliation and forgiveness, the play follows a chain of events that start with a fit of jealousy between two kings.



The company notes in its introduction to the play that the production builds upon and contrasts with last year’s staging of “Much Ado About Nothing,” saying director Michael Downey “brings us two contrasting mythicized worlds of a stark, melancholic and tragic Sicilia and a joyful, pastoral, comedic Bohemia, and a story that moves from the coldness of winter to the warmth and hope of spring.”



The shows will run on weekends at the Egg and Nucleus Theater in Daehangno, Seoul, at 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 4 p.m. on Sundays from April 15-30. There are additional shows at 2 p.m. on April 22 and 29. Doors open about 30 minutes before each performance.



Talk-back sessions with the audience will be held after the 4 p.m. shows on April 16 and April 23. Student groups who wish to see the show are invited to attend these sessions so that they can ask questions.



Korean subtitles will be provided.



Tickets are 25,000 won, or 20,000 won for students and children. Details on reservations are available via www.seoulshakespearecompany.org, where there are also links to educational materials related to the play. Tickets will be sold at the door, subject to availability.



