Average worker at 4 major banks earned W82m last year

The average annual salary of employees at South Korea's four biggest commercial banks reached 82 million won ($73,967) last year, industry data showed Tuesday.



Shinhan Bank topped the list with 84.7 million won, followed by KB Kookmin Bank with 83 million won, KEB Hana Bank at 82 million won and Woori Bank with 80 million won, according to the data compiled by the lenders.



Shinhan Bank posted 1.94 trillion won in net profits last year, up 30.2 percent from a year earlier.



The average executive at the four banks, meanwhile, earned 410 million won last year.



Shinhan executives earned the most with 510 million won each.



KEB Hana executives came in second with 466 million won, KB Kookmin third with 431 million won and Woori fourth with 284 million won.



The average non-executive director at the four banks was given 54.8 million won last year. KB Kookmin was the most generous to outside directors by paying each 75.5 million won.



Outside directors at KEB Hana received 50.1 million won each, trailed by Shinhan Bank's 49.5 million won and Woori Bank's 44 million won. (Yonhap)