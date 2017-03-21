Global video-streaming giant Netflix recommends LG TV

LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday that the US-based video service provider Netflix has recommended its smart televisions released this year as the most suitable platform to enjoy its entertainment content.



The video-service provider has been announcing "Netflix Recommended TV" every year since 2015 based on convenience, speed and other features.



LG Electronics said the operating system of its smart televisions, the WebOS 3.5, provides users with "intuitive" experiences.



The tech company said all of its smart TVs released this year will come with a remote control that has a button exclusively for Netflix.



Netflix currently boasts 93 million members in 190 countries around the globe, providing movies, dramas, documentaries and other video content. (Yonhap)