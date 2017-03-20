Daughter of Park's confidante appealing Danish extradition

BRUSSELS, (Yonhap) -- The daughter of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye's close friend has begun the appeal process over the Danish prosecution's decision to extradite her for an investigation into a high-profile scandal, sources said Monday.



The sources said Chung Yoo-ra, daughter of Choi Soon-sil, whose alleged irregularities led to Park's ouster, filed her appeal to the District Court of Aalborg last Friday. The move came immediately after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said it would send her back to South Korea to face investigation.



Chung is accused of receiving inappropriate academic and financial favors based on her mother's close ties with Park.



Several former and current professors at Seoul-based Ewha Womans University have been arrested and indicted in relation to undue favors given to Chung.



Choi is currently standing trial over suspicions she meddled in state affairs and amassed profits using her ties to the former leader.



Park is scheduled to undergo an interrogation Tuesday over a string of corruption allegations by state prosecutors, who are looking into issues that remain unresolved by the special counsel team.



Chung was arrested in Aalborg, northern Denmark, in January on an international warrant.



No date for an appeal was immediately set, but Peter Martin Blinkenberg, Chung's lawyer, told the Associated Press last Friday that it could take up to six months.



Blinkenberg, though, died later Friday in his house. The cause of his death remains unknown.



The Danish prosecution will also seek to extend Chung's detention, the current term of which will end at 9 a.m. Wednesday.



A hearing is set for Wednesday morning at Aalborg district court.



The court previously granted the prosecution's request for an extension three times since Chung's arrest.



