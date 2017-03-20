Junior figure skater hoping to improve spins

On the heels of a strong showing at her world championships debut, South Korean junior figure skater Lim Eun-soo said Monday she will try to improve her spins for the new season.



Lim arrived home Monday after finishing fourth at the International Skating Union World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Taipei City, Chinese Taipei. She scored a personal-high of 180.81 points, and the fourth-place showing was the best by a South Korean junior skater since Kim Yu-na won it all in 2006.



South Korean figure skater Lim Eun-soo listens to a question during a media availability at Incheon International Airport on March 20, 2017, after returning from the International Skating Union World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Chinese Taipei. (Yonhap)

Lim, 14, made a landing mistake on a combination jump in her free skate, but she said she will actually need to fine-tune other elements."I do need to work on my jumps, but I'll have to improve my spins and step sequences even more," Lim told reporters at Incheon International Airport. "I've lost points on lack of rotations. I'll try to add speed to my spins."Lim competed on the ISU Junior Grand Prix circuit for the first time this past season, and she said competing at the junior worlds for the first time was a huge learning experience."Now that I have one season in the books, I expect better results next season," she said. "I am satisfied that I wasn't intimidated in the presence of other great skaters. I'll try to remain confident on the ice." (Yonhap)