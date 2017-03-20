[Graphic News] S. Korea’s birthrate among lowest in world

South Korea’s total birthrate -- the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime -- stood at 1.25 in 2016, according to the CIA World Factbook.South Korea ranked No. 220 out of 224 countries by birthrate. South Korea‘s total birthrate is also the lowest among the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a group of 35 mostly rich nations.Hong Kong ranked No. 221, with its birthrate standing at 1.19, followed by Taiwan at 1.12, Macau at 0.94 and Singapore with 0.82.In comparison, Japan ranked No. 210 with its birthrate standing at 1.41, and China ranked No. 182 with 1.60.Niger topped the list with its birthrate standing at 6.62, followed by Burundi at 6.04.