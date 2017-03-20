Chun In-gee rises in world rankings after runner-up finish on LPGA Tour

South Korean Chun In-gee has moved up a spot in the women's world golf rankings thanks to a runner-up finish on the LPGA tour.



Chun reached No. 3 in the latest rankings announced Monday, behind Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand.



In this Associated Press photo, South Korea's Chun In-gee tees off on the eighth hole during the final round of the Bank of Hope Founders Cup tournament on the LPGA Tour on March 19, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Yonhap)

Feng Shanshan of China slipped a notch to No. 4.Chun tied for second place with Jutanugarn and American Stacy Lewis at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. It was Chun's second top-five finish in three starts in 2017.Former No. 1 Park In-bee continued her post-injury ascension, rising two spots to No. 7. Park tied for fifth at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup, and won the HSBC Women's Champions in Singapore two weeks ago.Four other South Koreans in the top 10, Ryu So-yeon (No. 5), Jang Ha-na (No. 6), Amy Yang (No. 8) and Kim Sei-young (No. 10) stayed put. (Yonhap)