Third of chaebol offspring marry children of similar backgrounds for biz reasons

Nearly one third of the children of South Korea's 10 biggest business groups marry among themselves mainly due to business purposes, a survey showed Monday.



A total of 30.3 percent, or 94 family members out of 310 from chaebol families, married others from similar backgrounds, according to the survey by the Leaders Network.



The term chaebol refers to the large family-run businesses that dominate the country's business landscape.



Forty-six chaebol family members, or 14.8 percent, tied the knot with the offspring of government officials and 14 members, or 4.5 percent, with the children of politicians. The remaining 50.3 percent married people without business connections.



"Marriage is the best way to enhance influence in doing business," an official of the network said. "The weddings of chaebol members appear to be part of a business arrangement."



Kumho Asiana Group topped the list of marriage among chaebol with 41 percent, followed by Hanwha Group with 40 percent, LG Group 36.8 percent, Doosan Group 36 percent and Samsung Group 32.3 percent.



Hanwha Group family members preferred government officials with 60 percent, while the comparable figures for Hanjin Group, Hyosung Group and SK Group were over 20 percent each.



More than 10 percent of the family members of Hyosung and Kumho Asiana groups married the children of politicians. (Yonhap)