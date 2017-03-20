Hwang visits fire-ravaged fish market in Incheon

Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Monday visited a fire-ravaged traditional fish market in the western port city of Incheon to console victims and pledge government support for them.



"As the livelihoods of the affected merchants here are at stake, (the government) has to devise multifaceted ways to support the victims," Hwang said during his visit to the Soraepo-gu Fish Market.





Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn (2nd from R) visits a fire-ravaged traditional fish market in Incheon, west of Seoul, on March 20, 2017. (Yonhap)

The fire broke out at 1:36 a.m. Saturday and was put out several hours later. It damaged some 220 out of the 322 total street stalls. No injuries or fatalities were reported with the police putting property damage at 650 million won ($579,322).Hwang instructed related government agencies, including the Ministry of Public Safety and Security, the Ministry of Interior and the Small and Medium Business Administration, to do their best to support restoration work in the market.He also directed the National Police Agency to find the exact cause of the fire and sternly deal with those responsible for it.The MPSS has decided to offer 1 billion won in disaster relief funds to help expedite the cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to the market. (Yonhap)