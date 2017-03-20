Public demand for security-related software surges in 2017

South Korea‘s public sector is seeing growing demand for software programs, particularly that for security, this year, a government report showed Monday.According to the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning, about 4.1 trillion won ($3.66 billion) in purchases is expected to be made for software and information and communications technology-related equipment in 2017, a 1.7 percent increase from last year.The ministry saw demand for software rise 4 percent to 3.12 trillion won, while demand for ICT equipment declined 5.2 percent to 949.7 billion won. ICT equipment includes network, computing and broadcasting equipment.This public sector’s demand for establishment of new software programs climbed 4.5 percent on-year, while a software maintenance and management demand surged 6.7 percent. Demand for security-related software programs soared by 20.4 percent compared to last year.However, software development projects had a 3.5 percent drop in the 2017 survey.“As the Fourth Industrial Revolution era nears, demand for needed software and technologies is forecast to continue rising,” said a ministry official said.The ministry conducts surveys on public institutions’ demand for software and ICT equipment every November and March in order to map out the public sector’s plans for boosting the industry under the country’s Software Industry Promotion Act.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)