Gmarket tops brand power rankings for 7th consecutive year

(eBay Korea)

Online open market Gmarket took the top slot among online shopping malls in an annual brand power index for the seventh year in a row, according to eBay Korea Monday.The Korea Brand Power Index is compiled each year by Korea Management Association Consulting, taking into account various aspects of brand power including trustworthiness and value. This is the K-BPI‘s 19th year.“Consumers seek out Gmarket because of our product and price competitiveness, which comes from strong partnership marketing,” said an official with Gmarket.Gmarket has been continuously expanding partnerships with various retailers and manufacturers, holding joint promotions for various brands’ flagship products and new launches.Official partners of Gmarket include major retailers such as Shinsegae and Lotte Department Stores as well as supermarket brands and home shopping channels that hope to increase their online sales. Fashion brands and smaller, independent labels are also official sellers on the platform, giving Gmarket a competitive edge in offering its users a wide variety of product choice, according to the company.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)