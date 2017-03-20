Samsung’s QLED TV lineup certified as UHD Premium models

(Samsung Electronics)

The QLED TV lineup by Samsung Electronics has been certified by the UHD Alliance as Ultra HD Premium models, the South Korean electronics maker announced on Monday.The UHDA is a global coalition comprised of more than 50 member companies, established to promote the Ultra HD ecosystem and benefits of Ultra HD technology.All 2017 QLED TV models, including the Q9, Q8 and Q7, are certified by the international organization, giving Samsung a boost to its new QLED TV strategy aimed at LG’s OLED TV lineup.The UHDA’s certification said it identifies products and services that meet or exceed strict performance levels for 4K resolution, high-dynamic range and wide color spectrum.“It’s an honor to receive this stamp of approval from the UHD Alliance,” said MS Kim, executive vice president of Visual Display Business at Samsung. “We are proud to continue offering our consumers a premium Ultra HD home entertainment experience with our 2017 QLED TV lineup.”By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)