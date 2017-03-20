Seoul says N. Korea's rocket engine a 'meaningful' progress

South Korea's defense ministry said Monday that North Korea's latest high-thrust rocket engine test was a "meaningful" advance in its weapons of mass destruction development program.





South Korea's Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun (Yonhap)

The statement came a day after Pyongyang's state media announced the successful testing of the new device at a missile site near the border with China, which was viewed as part of a long-range rocket development project."It's assessed that there was meaningful progress in engine efficiency with the test," the ministry said.It added that the North's newly unveiled equipment seems to have one main engine with four back-up ones connected.The ministry, however, was guarded about more details, citing the need for a further analysis. (Yonhap)