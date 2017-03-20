Korea's fertility rate is among lowest in world

South Korea's fertility rate is one of the lowest in the world, data showed Monday, a sign that underscores a chronic problem facing Asia's fourth largest economy.



South Korea's total fertility rate -- the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime -- stood at 1.25 in 2016, according to the CIA World Factbook.



South Korea was ranked 220th out of 224 countries in the world in the category of birthrate. South Korea's total fertility rate is also the lowest among the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a group of 35 mostly rich nations.



The data is a fresh reminder of low birthrate that has plagued South Korea for years.



South Korea has been struggling to boost its birthrate, though no significant progress has been made yet, as many young people delay marriage as they cannot find decent jobs amid a prolonged economic slowdown.



Only four countries are behind South Korea in total fertility rate. Hong Kong was ranked 221st with its total fertility rate standing at 1.19, followed by Taiwan 1.12, Macau with 0.94 and Singapore with 0.82.



In comparison, Japan was ranked 210th with its total fertility rate standing at 1.41, and China was ranked 182nd with 1.60.



Niger topped the list with its total fertility rate standing at 6.62, followed by Burundi at 6.04. (Yonhap)