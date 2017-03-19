Ahn, Sohn declare presidential bids

Vowing to lead changes for the “new future” of the nation, Ahn said he would lead a reform in society and also care for the lives of people.
|Ahn Cheol-soo (Yonhap)
The former leader of the party, Ahn has a high chance of becoming its flag-bearer, with 12 percent support in a poll of presidential candidates of all camps by Realmeter released Thursday.
Sohn has made meager progress in the poll, with a support under 1 percent, but he is seeking to build a coalition. He has continuously been in contact with lawmakers from the conservative splinter Bareun Party.
In front of the statue of King Sejong in Gwanghwamun Square, central Seoul, Sohn said he would become a president who has love for the people, just like King Sejong.
On Friday, three of the party’s primary contenders, including Vice National Assembly Speaker Rep. Park Joo-sun, were picked as the finalists for the party’s nomination. They appeared on a televised in-house debate the next day.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)