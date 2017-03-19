Ahn, Sohn declare presidential bids

Ahn Cheol-soo (Yonhap)

Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party announced his bid in the presidential election Sunday, while his in-house rival Sohn Hak-kyu also declared his run on the same day.Vowing to lead changes for the “new future” of the nation, Ahn said he would lead a reform in society and also care for the lives of people.The former leader of the party, Ahn has a high chance of becoming its flag-bearer, with 12 percent support in a poll of presidential candidates of all camps by Realmeter released Thursday.Sohn has made meager progress in the poll, with a support under 1 percent, but he is seeking to build a coalition. He has continuously been in contact with lawmakers from the conservative splinter Bareun Party.In front of the statue of King Sejong in Gwanghwamun Square, central Seoul, Sohn said he would become a president who has love for the people, just like King Sejong.On Friday, three of the party’s primary contenders, including Vice National Assembly Speaker Rep. Park Joo-sun, were picked as the finalists for the party’s nomination. They appeared on a televised in-house debate the next day.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)