Everland launches new virtual reality robot ride

Everland, the amusement park operating unit of Samsung C&T Corp., said Sunday it will soon launch a new virtual reality (VR) attraction that offers riders an experience in which they control a robot.



The Robot VR, which will start operations Friday, was developed jointly by Samsung C&T and a local startup.



Participants will ride on the robot's arms, which are six meters above the ground. The arms are designed to move 360 degrees, with room for six passengers each, and riders will be able to either attack or dodge the enemy through 4-D audiovisual material.



Participants will each wear a Samsung Gear VR during the three-minute ride, the company said.



Everland said it hopes "to offer more thrills and excitement to customers through the Robot VR." (Yonhap)