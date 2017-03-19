N. Korean leader observes new high performance engine test

(Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed the ground jet test of a new high-thrust rocket engine, the country's state-run media said Sunday, an indication that Pyongyang may engage in future provocation despite warnings by the international community.According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim who holds the title of supreme commander of the Korean People's Army, visited the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground to personally inspect the performance of the engine developed by the Academy of the National Defense Science. The report hinted that the test took place on Saturday.Kim was on hand for another rocket engine test in September of last year after the reclusive country conducted its fifth nuclear test earlier in the month.The KCNA said he checked the technical specifications of the engine and preparations for the test and gave appropriate instructions. before going up to the observation post to give the order for the test to begin.The media outlet said the test was conducted to confirm the overall technical indices of the engine such as features of its thrust power in the combustion chamber, accurate movement of turbine pump, control system and various valves and their structural safety and reliability."The leader noted that the success made in the current test marked a great event of historic significance as it declared a new birth of the Juche-based rocket industry," the KCNA said, adding that the latest test reduced the country's dependence on the technology of other countries.The Juche ideology, is North Korea's guiding philosophy of self-reliance."He emphasized that the whole world will soon witness what eventful significance the great victory won today carries," the media outlet said, without going into further details.Kim, meanwhile, said at the latest test that the country's field munitions industry made a series of unprecedented successes and instilled dynamism into the people.He then engaged in a photo session with the officials, scientists and technicians who took part in the test.The KCNA said he was accompanied by Ri Pyong-chol, Kim Jong-sik and other leading officials of the North's ruling Workers' Party of Korea and scientists and technicians in the field of rocket research. (Yonhap)