Overseas tuition fees spent by South Koreans fell 6 percent last year from a year earlier, due to the won‘s weakness and the slowing economy, the central bank said Friday.In 2016, tuition fees for South Koreans studying overseas declined to $3.52 billion from $3.74 billion a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Bank of Korea.The US dollar rose to an average of 1,160.5 won in 2016 from 1,131.49 won a year earlier, according to BOK data.