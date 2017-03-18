Former ruling party to hold own race to narrow down presidential contenders

The conservative Liberty Korea Party was set to winnow down its presidential contenders Saturday in what will be the first round of its in-house competition to name its single nominee for the upcoming presidential election.
Nine party members have joined the crowded field to become the standard-bearer of the former ruling party in the May 9 election.
They include South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Hong Joon-pyo, former six-term lawmaker Rhee In-je, former conservative journalist Kim Jin and Rep. Kim Jin-tae who called on demonstrators to fight in support of ousted President Park Geun-hye.
The first round of the party race will narrow the list down to six, according to party officials.
The party plans to whittle it down to four in a second round of primaries set to be held Monday, they added. (Yonhap)