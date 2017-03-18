Police investigate fire that engulfed Incheon fish market

Former ruling party to hold own race to narrow down presidential contenders

Published : 2017-03-18 10:47
Updated : 2017-03-18 10:49

The conservative Liberty Korea Party was set to winnow down its presidential contenders Saturday in what will be the first round of its in-house competition to name its single nominee for the upcoming presidential election.

Nine party members have joined the crowded field to become the standard-bearer of the former ruling party in the May 9 election.

They include South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Hong Joon-pyo, former six-term lawmaker Rhee In-je, former conservative journalist Kim Jin and Rep. Kim Jin-tae who called on demonstrators to fight in support of ousted President Park Geun-hye.

The first round of the party race will narrow the list down to six, according to party officials.

The party plans to whittle it down to four in a second round of primaries set to be held Monday, they added. (Yonhap)

