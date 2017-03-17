S. Korean Yun Sung-bin wins silver at skeleton World Cup

South Korean slider Yun Sung-bin captured the silver medal at the first skeleton World Cup held at the new Olympic track at home on Friday.



Yun finished runner-up to Martins Dukurs of Latvia by one hundredth of a second at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup at Alpensia Sliding Centre in PyeongChang, host of the 2018 Winter Olympics lying some 180 kilometers east of Seoul.





Yoon Sung-bin (left) wins silver at skeleton World Cup (Yonhap)

The medalists were determined after two runs. Yun had the fastest time in the field in the first run at 50.69 seconds, and had a time of 50.83 seconds for 1:41.52 overall.Dukurs was second to Yun in the first run in 50.87 seconds, but topped everyone with 50.64 in the second run for a combined time of 1:41.51.Tomass Dukurs, the older brother of Martins, finished in third place at 1:42.16.This was the eighth and final World Cup of the season. With Friday‘s win, Martins Dukurs also clinched his eighth consecutive overall World Cup title at 1,662 points. A World Cup win is worth 225 points.Yun entered the PyeongChang event ranked No. 2 overall, trailing Dukurs by just 24 points, and couldn’t erase the gap despite a strong showing Friday.Yun also finished second overall behind Dukurs last season. (Yonhap)