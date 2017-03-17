Parties show mixed responses to Tillerson's vow for tough actions against N.K.

(Yonhap)

South Korean political parties showed mixed reactions on Friday to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's pledge to take stronger actions against North Korea.The top U.S. diplomat told reporters in Seoul that all options, including military force, remain on the table in dealing with its nuclear and missile threats, declaring that the so-called strategic patience with Pyongyang has ended."We highly appreciate his comments as he expressed a strong willingness to respond to North Korea's reckless behavior," Rep. Choung Tae-ok, a spokesperson of the conservative Liberty Korea Party, said.The party also emphasized that he reaffirmed the alliance between Seoul and Washington will remain strong.The Bareun Party, which spun off from the former ruling party earlier this year, echoed the view."We are sending strong support to Tillerson's pledge that the U.S. will increase sanctions against North Korea," party spokesman Rep. Lee Ki-jae said.Meanwhile, the liberal bloc expressed caution about his signal of a tougher U.S. approach to the North.The largest Democratic Party said it is opposed to any measure that can spark military tension on the divided peninsula, stressing the need to seek a mix of pressure and dialogue to resolve the North's nuclear and missile programs."We are supporting the U.S.'s move to strengthen the effectiveness of sanctions against the North through cooperation with relevant countries," party spokesman Rep. Koh Yong-jin said."But we cannot help expressing concerns about the U.S. stance that there will be no dialogue until North Korea gives up (nuclear weapons).""Seeking both sanctions and dialogue in parallel is the most effective way in curbing North Korea's nuclear and missile program development," he added.North Korea conducted two nuclear tests last year alone following those in 2006, 2009 and 2013. It has also fired off more than 20 ballistic missiles, including intermediate-range Musudan missiles.The United Nations Security Council slapped tougher sanctions on the North twice last year in response to its provocations.