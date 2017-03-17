LIG Nex1 attends Colombia defense show

A naval officer listens to presentation on LIG Nex1’s products at Colombia Mar 2017 held at Cartagena Central Convention on Wednesday. (LIG Nex1)

South Korea’s leading defense company LIG Nex1 said Friday that it participated in a global conference held in Colombia to introduce its latest devices designed for naval defense.Colombia Mar 2017 is a biannual event hosted by the navy of the South American country and state-run shipbuilder Cotecmar, the company said. Around 70 companies from 16 countries participated in the three-day event that ended Friday.The South Korean company displayed ship-to-ship missile “C-star,” lightweight torpedo “Blue Shark,” radar and a sonar system to military officials and experts attending the conference.“We have been making efforts to secure new business by introducing products optimized for the local market,” said Havis Kwon.“By focusing on the marketing of precision-guided weapons and surveillance devices, we will become a global leading firm.”The company has been targeting the Latin American market by setting a local office and participating in various exhibitions on defense and security, including Expo Defensa, since 2012.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)