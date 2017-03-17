Contenders of Liberty Korea Party kick off preliminary race

Nine presidential hopefuls in the conservative Liberty Korea Party got together in Seoul on Friday and gave speeches to appeal to party members ahead of a primary later this month.



The nine contenders, including South Gyeongsang Gov. Hong Joon-pyo, former six-term lawmaker Rhee In-je, and former floor leader Won Yoo-chul, unveiled their political visions and security and economic pledges to thousands of supporters and other party members at a convention hall in Yeoeuido.





Presidential hopefuls of the Liberty Korea Party wave to party members at a meeting in Seoul on March 17, 2017. (Yonhap)

The party plans to shortlist the number of primary candidates to six through polls of party members and ordinary citizens on Saturday before holding another survey on Monday to select the four finalists to participate in the primary."Many people say that we must seek self-examination," In Myung-jin, the interim head of the party said during the event. "But we should not be immersed in defeatism."Hong currently stands as the most favored conservative contender in local polls, beating other conservative figures from the Bareun Party as well.The Liberty Korea Party lost its status as the ruling party after the ouster of Park Geun-hye from the presidential office a week ago. Amid the rising public anger towards the party, its contenders are mostly ranked at the bottom in various opinion polls.Moon Jae-in, the former head of the Democratic Party, posted an approval rating of 37.1 percent in the survey conducted Wednesday by Realmeter.South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung, also from the top liberal party followed with 16.8 percent, trailed by Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party with 12 percent and Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party with 10.3 percent. (Yonhap)