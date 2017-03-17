PyeongChang launches Olympic cooperation projects with Tokyo, Beijing

Organizers of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games said Friday they've launched cooperation projects with their neighbors who are also preparing to host future Olympics.



PyeongChang has agreed with Tokyo, host of the 2020 Summer Olympics, and Beijing, which will stage the 2022 Winter Games, to cooperate in two major areas: the efficient preparations of their respective Olympic Games and the promotion of the Olympic Movement.



These ideas were reached at the meeting of executive directors of the three Olympic organizing committees in PyeongChang, some 180 kilometers east of Seoul, earlier Friday.



The first includes the transfer of Olympic knowledge and staff exchanges among the three host cities. For the latter, the three organizing committees will explore possibilities of joint promotional activities for all three Olympic Games during PyeongChang 2018, among other potential projects.



PyeongChang has led efforts to form a three-way cooperative network since last June, soon after former Commerce Minister Lee Hee-beom took over has the president of the organizing committee.



With the assistance of the International Olympic Committee, the three host cities have held several meetings.



PyeongChang said the trilateral cooperation should leave behind "lasting legacies" for sports in East Asia and also for the entire Olympic Movement. (Yonhap)