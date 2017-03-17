Parliamentary ratification of THAAD comes under controversy

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Friday urged the government to immediately suspend the deployment at the first meeting of its special committee for THAAD matters, held in the National Assembly.
|The first meeting of the Democratic Party's THAAD committee is under way in Seoul on March 17. (Yonhap)
"The Constitution stipulates that national security treaty is subject to receive parliamentary approval,” said the chief of the committee Rep. Sim Jae-kwon.
He asserted the actual capabilities of the THAAD battery against the North’s missiles are limited, emphasizing Korea urgently needs its own missile defense system.
The center-left party enlarged the committee, which was set up last year, to pressure the government to revise its decision to deploy the THAAD battery.
In order to call for the suspension of the deployment, the commissioners are planning to have talks with acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn next Monday.
“We will demand Hwang to stop the deployment process and accept the consent of the parliament,” committee secretary Kim Young-ho said. “If the meeting fails, we will issue a statement with our argument.”
The minor opposition People’s Party denounced the liberal party’s move.
Rep. Park Jie-won of the People’s Party claimed the liberal party is beating a dead horse.
“It is pathetic to see them avoid (answering for or against the THAAD) with the strange term ‘strategic ambiguity’ and start opposing it too late,” Park said.
He also emphasized that the US should persuade China directly to deal with the THAAD issue, as their bilateral summit is scheduled in early April.
By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)